County denies permit for dog sanctuary

No Dogs Left Behind sanctuary
No Dogs Left Behind sanctuary(WWNY)
By Sean Brynda
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A dog sanctuary based in St. Lawrence County has been denied a special use permit.

The No Dogs Left Behind sanctuary started taking shape in March to house abused and rescued dogs from around the world.

According to Kitty O’Neil, chair of the St. Lawrence County Planning Board, a special use permit was denied because the business applied as a “kennel” and officials feel the business model is different than that of a routine kennel because the dogs will stay longer at the sanctuary.

“These are not, at least a good portion of them if you look at the website for No Dogs Left Behind, they’re not really going there temporarily. They’re going to be there for a really long time and their behavior is something else. They’re not really pet dogs; they’ve had a very traumatic life and so it doesn’t quite fit the definition of a kennel,” she said.

The sanctuary has recently faced criticism from residents complaining about constant barking on the property.

The Canton Town Planning Office says No Dogs Left Behind will continue to work toward its permit with a meeting set for July.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There's been an influx of Amish settling into the north country over the past few years.
See more buggies lately? It’s not your imagination
Police say a vehicle struck a motorcycle in Watertown and fled the scene Tuesday night.
Motorcyclist sent to hospital in hit and run crash, Watertown police had few leads
Brown lawn
Brown lawns: water them or not?
A Clayton motel has a room that's perfect for "Schitt's Creek" fans.
Love ‘Schitt’s Creek’? You might want to see this ...
Alex Hammond will resign as Waddington town supervisor at the end of the month.
Hammond resigns as Waddington town supervisor

Latest News

Town of Waddington
What’s next for Alex Hammond and town of Waddington?
Solar project in the town of Denmark
Solar farm in town of Denmark still happening
Boats on Lake Ontario
Lake Ontario, St. Lawrence River water levels ‘almost perfect’, temps not so much
Farming
Gillibrand introduces measure to prevent farmer suicide