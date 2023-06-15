A crowd-pleasing day

Thursday AM weather
By Beth Hall
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 6:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We needed the rain, and we got it yesterday.

It continues a pattern of sunny weather every other day and that means today will be nice.

And it will be a crowd pleaser, with low humidity and temperatures that aren’t too hot or too cold.

Clouds give way to sun by late morning and early afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 60s for some and the low 70s for others.

Clouds return overnight and we could see showers by morning. Lows will be in the mid-50s.

Rain showers will be on and off on Friday, and they could be heavy at times. Highs will be around 70.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of rain. Highs will be around 70.

It will be around 70 on Father’s Day, too. Skies will be partly sunny.

Monday, Juneteenth, will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-70s.

Summer starts Wednesday. It will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There's been an influx of Amish settling into the north country over the past few years.
See more buggies lately? It’s not your imagination
Police say a vehicle struck a motorcycle in Watertown and fled the scene Tuesday night.
Motorcyclist sent to hospital in hit and run crash, Watertown police had few leads
Brown lawn
Brown lawns: water them or not?
A Clayton motel has a room that's perfect for "Schitt's Creek" fans.
Love ‘Schitt’s Creek’? You might want to see this ...
Yaeger Architecture rendering of Thousand Islands Event Center
Land donated for event center

Latest News

Thursday AM weather
7 day
Some sunshine on Thursday
7 day
wwny 6pm weather
Wake Up Weather
Rain for much of the day