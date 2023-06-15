A crowd-pleasing day

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We needed the rain, and we got it yesterday.

It continues a pattern of sunny weather every other day and that means today will be nice.

And it will be a crowd pleaser, with low humidity and temperatures that aren’t too hot or too cold.

Clouds give way to sun by late morning and early afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 60s for some and the low 70s for others.

Clouds return overnight and we could see showers by morning. Lows will be in the mid-50s.

Rain showers will be on and off on Friday, and they could be heavy at times. Highs will be around 70.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of rain. Highs will be around 70.

It will be around 70 on Father’s Day, too. Skies will be partly sunny.

Monday, Juneteenth, will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-70s.

Summer starts Wednesday. It will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.