Family of 4 killed in car crash after teen driver fell asleep at wheel, authorities say

Authorities in Idaho say Calvin “CJ” Miller, 36, and his children Dakota Miller, 17, Jack...
Authorities in Idaho say Calvin “CJ” Miller, 36, and his children Dakota Miller, 17, Jack Miller, 10, Delilah Miller, 8, were killed in a crash.(GoFundMe)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIGGINS, Idaho (AP) — Authorities believe a car crash that killed a family of four in Idaho over the weekend happened after the 17-year-old driver fell asleep on a curvy road and the vehicle went off a cliff, falling 30 feet into a river.

A fisherman found the car upside down and partially submerged in the Salmon River north of Riggins on last Saturday, the Idaho County Coroner’s office said.

Four people inside the car were found dead. Authorities confirmed they were members of a family from Spokane that were heading to Council, Idaho, and had been reported missing.

The deceased were Calvin “CJ” Miller, 36, and his three children, Dakota Miller, 17, Jack Miller, 10, and Delilah Miller, 8, the coroner’s office said.

Sheriff’s deputies believe that Dakota was fatigued and fell asleep, according to the accident report released Wednesday.

“Due to this, Dakota drove off the highway, striking a large pile of rocks, sending the vehicle airborne,” the report said. “The vehicle struck another large pile of rocks, flipping the vehicle over end and landing upside down in the Salmon River.”

Deputies believe water filled the vehicle through a broken window, causing the family to drown, the report said.

GoFundMe pages have been set up online to help the family.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There's been an influx of Amish settling into the north country over the past few years.
See more buggies lately? It’s not your imagination
Police say a vehicle struck a motorcycle in Watertown and fled the scene Tuesday night.
Motorcyclist sent to hospital in hit and run crash, Watertown police had few leads
Brown lawn
Brown lawns: water them or not?
A Clayton motel has a room that's perfect for "Schitt's Creek" fans.
Love ‘Schitt’s Creek’? You might want to see this ...
Alex Hammond will resign as Waddington town supervisor at the end of the month.
Hammond resigns as Waddington town supervisor

Latest News

FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks during a meeting with all of the U.S. Attorneys...
Attorney General Garland to visit Minneapolis for ‘civil rights matter’ announcement
The Victor High School boy's lacrosse team took part in a special graduation ceremony after...
High school holds special graduation for lacrosse players who missed ceremony
Man helps rescue woman who fell off trail near Multnomah Falls
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man, daughter rescue woman who fell off waterfall trail in Oregon
Town of Waddington
What’s next for Alex Hammond and town of Waddington?
British actress and former Labour Party member Glenda Jackson poses for photographers as they...
Two-time Oscar winner Glenda Jackson, who mixed acting with politics, dies at 87