Flags receive fitting end to years of service

Members of the Lowville American Legion held a U.S. flag retirement ceremony on Wednesday in...
Members of the Lowville American Legion held a U.S. flag retirement ceremony on Wednesday in honor of Flag Day.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 6:11 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A flag retirement ceremony was held in Lowville Wednesday by a small group of American Legion members.

The accepted way of retiring a flag is to burn it.

Legion Commander Lee Hinkleman says Post 162 retires around 2,000 flags a year.

He says the ceremonies show the retired flags the honor and respect they’re due for what they represent.

“It’s not just a piece of cloth or anything like that,” Hinkleman said. “It’s a symbol of our country. It’s a symbol of everything that our soldiers, our airmen, our sailors, and our Space Force have fought for.”

Due to the rainy weather, Hinkleman says they weren’t able to retire every flag. They’ll hold another ceremony for those.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There's been an influx of Amish settling into the north country over the past few years.
See more buggies lately? It’s not your imagination
Police say a vehicle struck a motorcycle in Watertown and fled the scene Tuesday night.
Motorcyclist sent to hospital in hit and run crash, Watertown police had few leads
Brown lawn
Brown lawns: water them or not?
A Clayton motel has a room that's perfect for "Schitt's Creek" fans.
Love ‘Schitt’s Creek’? You might want to see this ...
Yaeger Architecture rendering of Thousand Islands Event Center
Land donated for event center

Latest News

A red wing blackbird harassing a fish-carrying osprey in this photo sent in by Jenn Sigmon.
Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: Lots of critters!
Wake Up Weather
A crowd-pleasing day
7 News reporter Lexi Bruening moderates a meet-the-candidates night featuring candidates for...
Lewis County voters hear from candidates in forum
Send It To 7 Pics of the Week