Flags receive fitting end to years of service

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A flag retirement ceremony was held in Lowville Wednesday by a small group of American Legion members.

The accepted way of retiring a flag is to burn it.

Legion Commander Lee Hinkleman says Post 162 retires around 2,000 flags a year.

He says the ceremonies show the retired flags the honor and respect they’re due for what they represent.

“It’s not just a piece of cloth or anything like that,” Hinkleman said. “It’s a symbol of our country. It’s a symbol of everything that our soldiers, our airmen, our sailors, and our Space Force have fought for.”

Due to the rainy weather, Hinkleman says they weren’t able to retire every flag. They’ll hold another ceremony for those.

