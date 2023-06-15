Gillibrand introduces measure to prevent farmer suicide

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWNY) - Amid shifting demands in a post-pandemic world, many farmers have faced financial turmoil and it has had an effect on mental health.

Even prior to the pandemic, the suicide rate for farmers was 3 and a half times higher than among the general population.

Farmers already face a number of unique stressors including uncertain weather, fluctuating market conditions, and social isolation.

U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand believes the pandemic may have made the challenges worse.

She says there needs to be more mental health support for New York’s more than 55,000 agricultural workers and their families.

On Thursday, she introduced the National Agricultural Crisis Hotline Act. The measure calls for the creation of a mental health hotline for farmers, ranchers and their families, similar to the existing national 988 suicide crisis hotline.

It would be staffed by mental health professionals with knowledge of agriculture who can provide suicide crisis intervention, mental health and substance use disorder support, and agriculture-related referral services.

“I’ve met with farmers from across New York and I can tell you they are some of the most dedicated people I’ve ever met. But the challenges these farmers and their families have been facing can be truly devastating. Too often they don’t have what they need to keep themselves and their families healthy,” said Gillibrand (D. - NY).

Right now, farmers and other people in need of support can call the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline 24/7.

To connect to a resource line, farmers can contact the Farm Aid Farmer Hotline at 1-800-327-6243 on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

