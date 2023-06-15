Graveside service for John A. Oberton, 77, formerly of Philadelphia
Published: Jun. 15, 2023
PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - John A. Oberton, 77, of Perkasie, PA and formerly of Philadelphia, NY, passed away November 16, 2022 in Pennsylvania.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home.
A graveside service with military honors will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 17th, at the Sanford Corners Cemetery in Calcium.
