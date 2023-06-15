Guardsman indicted on charges of disclosing classified national defense information

FILE - This artist depiction shows Massachusetts Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira, right,...
FILE - This artist depiction shows Massachusetts Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira, right, appearing in U.S. District Court in Boston, April 14, 2023. (Margaret Small via AP, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Massachusetts Air National Guardsman accused of leaking highly classified military documents has been indicted on federal felony charges, the Justice Department said Thursday.

Jack Teixeira faces six counts in the indictment of willful retention and transmission of national defense information.

He was arrested in April on charges of sharing highly classified military documents about Russia’s war in Ukraine and other top national security issues in a chat room on Discord, a social media platform that started as a hangout for gamers. The stunning breach exposed to the world unvarnished secret assessments of Russia’s war in Ukraine, the capabilities and geopolitical interests of other nations and other national security issues.

“As laid out in the indictment, Jack Teixeira was entrusted by the United States government with access to classified national defense information — including information that reasonably could be expected to cause exceptionally grave damage to national security if shared,” Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said in a statement announcing the indictment.

Each count in the indictment is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

A judge last month ordered him to remain jailed as he awaits trial, saying that releasing Teixeira would pose a risk that he would attempt to flee the country or obstruct justice.

His family has expressed support for him, and his lawyers had pressed the judge to release him to his father, saying he has no criminal history.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There's been an influx of Amish settling into the north country over the past few years.
See more buggies lately? It’s not your imagination
Police say a vehicle struck a motorcycle in Watertown and fled the scene Tuesday night.
Motorcyclist sent to hospital in hit and run crash, Watertown police had few leads
Brown lawn
Brown lawns: water them or not?
A Clayton motel has a room that's perfect for "Schitt's Creek" fans.
Love ‘Schitt’s Creek’? You might want to see this ...
Alex Hammond will resign as Waddington town supervisor at the end of the month.
Hammond resigns as Waddington town supervisor

Latest News

Former MMA fighter Conor McGregor punches Burnie, the Miami Heat mascot, during a break in Game...
Miami Heat, NBA investigating allegation that Conor McGregor assaulted a woman at Finals game
Johnsonville, LLC is recalling approximately over 40,000 pounds of ready-to-eat pork sausage...
Johnsonville pork sausage links recalled, may contain black plastic fibers
Brian Larkin, 12, sustained severe injuries after he fell on his head on June 8, his family said.
12-year-old boy suffers severe injuries after falling on his head, family says
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Florida Department of Corrections shows Duane Owen....
Florida man executed for 1984 killings of teenage babysitter, mother of 2 slain months apart