Lake Ontario, St. Lawrence River water levels ‘almost perfect’, temps not so much

HENDERSON HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - Water levels and temperatures are on the minds of people who boat and fish on the St. Lawrence River and Lake Ontario.

The water levels of both the lake and the river have gone from half a foot below average last September to more than a foot higher than normal just a month ago.

Now, a couple of days into the 2023 bass fishing season, anglers on the lake say conditions couldn’t be better.

“I would say right now is actually a perfect time for bass. It’s a little bit over average, and that’s really good for bass fishing,” said Bob Dick, the owner of Moby Dick Charters.

The International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board reports that water levels are sitting around 246 and a half feet. That’s about a half-foot higher than average for this time of year.

“Right now is almost perfect,” said Dick.

Anglers say the levels are just right for their reels to be in the water. Boaters say the level is good for them too.

“If it’s too high, then the boat ramp works as it was constructed to work. If it gets too low, then you run out of the ramp and those kinds of things,” said boater Dan Lounsbury.

“A lot of the times if it’s too high, the docks aren’t even accessible,” said boater William Greene.

While water levels in Henderson Harbor are on par with historical averages, Dick says he’s paying attention to the water’s temperature.

“Right now the water temperature’s cold, and we’d like it up a little bit more. So, what we need is some nice warm weather,” he said.

He says the water’s temperature is in the 50s right now, when it usually is in the 60s at the start of the season. He says a stretch of cold spring air and rain is the reason for the below average water temps.

