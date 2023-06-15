Lewis County voters hear from candidates in forum

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Lewis County voters got a chance to hear from four more Legislature candidates Wednesday night as a series of meet-the-candidates events continued.

District 2 and District 4 candidates discussed the issues facing the county.

Along with brief opening and closing statements, candidates answered questions on topics including the county’s health, finances, and future.

The District 2 race is between incumbent Legislator Lisa Virkler and challenger Thomas Kalamas.

“My motivation for wanting to be a legislator is very similar to the reasons why I wanted to be a nurse,” Virkler said, “to help people and to make a difference.”

“I have a strong commitment to public service, a proven track record for working tirelessly for the people around me,” Kalamas said. “I would like to use my skills and experience to make a positive impact.”

In the District 4 race, incumbent Legislator Ian Gilbert is challenged by Barry Lyndaker.

The two shared a similar message on many topics but differed on county subsidies, especially in regard to the closed Lewis County Health System maternity unit.

“I think the hospital can pay for itself,” Lyndaker said. “Subsidize it maybe for a little while, but I think we can make it profitable again.”

“We have a county-owned hospital, it’s a very rare sort of institution,” Gilbert said. “Absolutely, yes, I’m on board with committing county resources to making sure we have a maternity unit back in the hospital.”

Wednesday night’s event was moderated by 7 News reporter Lexi Bruening.

The four-night event continues Thursday with Lewis County’s sheriff candidates.

It wraps up Monday with candidates for legislative District 3.

The events are put on by the Lewis County Farm Bureau and the county’s Republican committee.

