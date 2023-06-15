M. Jeannette Frank, 85, passed on Thursday, November 4, 2022, peacefully at her home in Chesapeake, Va. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - M. Jeannette Frank, 85, passed on Thursday, November 4, 2022, peacefully at her home in Chesapeake, Va.

Jeannette was born March 26, 1937, in Pitcairn, N.Y. to Chester and Hattie Scott. She grew up in rural St. Lawrence County with four siblings. Both of Jeannette’s parents passed away before she graduated from Harrisville Central School in 1954. She used the money she received from their death benefits to put herself through nursing school. She relocated to Watertown, N.Y. to study at the school of nursing at the House of the Good Samaritan. She married Daniel S. Frank on November 28, 1957, at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church in Watertown, N.Y. Jeannette worked as a nurse for 40 years while raising five children. She spent 34 years of her career working for Drs. Henry L. George III and Alfred Gianfanga, retiring in 1997. She was a member of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, the Sisters of Saint Joseph, and the American Legion 673, Black River. In 2019, Jeannette moved to Chesapeake, Va., where she spent peaceful days reading by the pond in her backyard.

Jeannette was an avid reader who enjoyed bird-watching and knitting gifts for loved ones. Over the years, she made countless batches of her much-requested fudge to the delight of her children and grandchildren. Jeannette was a cat lover. She ensured there wasn’t a stray in the neighborhood who ever went hungry, even adopting a few as the years went by, including her beloved Sam and Shadow.

Jeannette is survived by her children: Brenda Hoey (Michael) of Lexington Park, Md., James Frank (Sabrina) of Munford, Tenn., Thomas Frank (Debbie) of Meridian, Miss., and Maryhelen Wilcox (Jeff) of Chesapeake, Va.; eight grandchildren: Sarah, Luke, Jessica, Cameron, Kayla, Morgan, Mason, and Kennedy; eight great-grandchildren with another on the way; two sisters, Pearl Erdner of Colton, N.Y. and Sheila Myers of Oswego, Ill.; and one brother, James Scott of Ocala, Fla. She was predeceased by her husband Daniel, her daughter Karen, her half-brother Wilfred, her son-in-law Jeff, and her grandsons Andrew and William.

A memorial service was held at Discover Church in Chesapeake on November 8, 2022.

Jeanette will be laid to rest at Sanford Corner Cemetery in Calcium, NY on June 22, 2023 at 11:30 a.m.

Local arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home.

