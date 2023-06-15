Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: Lots of critters!

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - ‘Tis the season for baby deer to be out and about. Natalie Aldrich saw a fawn at a cemetery in St Lawrence County.

And Sharon Dafoe saw a newborn in Richville.

Samaritan Medical Center had deer visiting its billing office. Maybe they have some insurance questions.

Vivial Daly sent us a nice family of geese at the Sackets Harbor boat launch.

And Nancy Ward captured a baby robin getting his snacks for the day.

Jenn Sigmon got a cool shot of a red winged black bird very boldly chasing an osprey in an attempt to nab the fish it just caught.

Beau Bidwell showed us his friendly neighborhood groundhog.

The North Country Arts Council and HarmoNNY had their summer kickoff music festival and Applewood Orchards in Canton had its grand opening with the slice of a ribbon.

Share your pics at Send It To 7 on our website and mobile app.

You can see our Pics of the Week gallery below. There’s also a Flag Day and Father’s Day share-space where you can submit your photos. You can sample that below, too.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.