Solar farm in town of Denmark still happening

Solar project in the town of Denmark
Solar project in the town of Denmark(WWNY)
By Sandy Torres
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TOWN OF DENMARK, New York (WWNY) - A solar farm worth $300,000 in tax revenue in the town of Denmark is still happening despite what the site looks like.

If you drive by it on East Road, you can see that the racks used to hold the solar panels have been taken down.

The company doing the project, Green Street Power Partners, says it needed to completely change to a different racking structure.

“As we were about halfway through we started to run into some foundation issues that we didn’t expect and install a new racking structure that we felt confident and one that we can stand behind for the next 25 years,” said Matt Kowalski, senior project manager.

The project will also bring in tax revenue to the Lowville Academy and Central School District and Lewis County.

In all, it’s more than $600,000.

Work at the site is expected to resume in August.

