Sports report: A big night of racing & a switch in game venue for R&B

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Rapids game with Oneonta was postponed due to rain Wednesday night.

Also, there’s a big night of racing set for Evans Mills Raceway Park this weekend and the Watertown Red & Black switch this weekend’s game from away to home.

Kevin Ward Jr. Memorial at Evans Mills

Evans Mills Raceway Park will have a big crowd on hand this Saturday night as the Empire Super Sprints make an appearance.

It’s all part of a special night to remember a special person, Kevin Ward Jr.

General manager Nick Czerow fills us in on the details (You can hear that in the video).

The Empire Super Sprints are always a crowd pleaser at Evans Mills.

Besides the Super Sprints, there’s a regular card of racing for the night.

Of course, the night belongs to the memory of Kevin Ward Jr. The track will have special recognition for the night.

It’s the Kevin Ward Jr. Memorial, Saturday night, June 17 at Evans Mills Raceway Park. The gates open at 5 p.m. with hot laps beginning at that time. Heats begin at 6:30.

R&B host home game

The Watertown Red & Black were scheduled to play in Buffalo this Saturday night. The good news for Red & Black fans is that it’s now a home game for the team.

Because of problems with the facility the New York Falcons play at in Buffalo, the Red & Black offered to host the game at George Ashcraft Field.

The Falcons agreed to make the change and will be compensated for the loss of the home game.

Coach George Ashcraft says it’s good news for the team and the fans.

“But the only reason we’re not doing it is because the field that we were going to play on is a beautiful turf field down there in Buffalo,” Ashcraft said. “I won’t take that away from anybody, but they don’t have locker room facilities and what not. They would have to set up something somewhere else for us to go in, take showers and change and what not, and it was easier to just to offer them to come here and they accepted the offer.”

