Thomas A. Bacha, 66, of Clayton

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Calling hours for Thomas A. Bacha will be 3:00pm – 6:00pm Monday, June 19th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. There will be no funeral. Burial will be held privately at the convenience of his family.

Thomas passed at his home in the Town of Clayton Monday, June 12th, surrounded by his family and under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County. He was 66 years old.

Born in Youngstown, Ohio on October 15, 1956, Thomas was a son to John J., Sr. and Mary J. (Amicone) Bacha. He attended school in Youngstown and graduated with the Ursuline High School Class of 1974.

Following graduation, Tom moved to Buffalo at the age of 21. He then moved to Rochester and eventually to his forever home in the Town of Clayton. He worked 10 years as the Commercial Sales Manager at the Evans Mills Auto Zone. Tom retired on May 20th, 2022 having almost 50 years in the auto part’s business.

On February 14, 2014, he married his true love Christina Bremner at the office of the Evans Mills Town Clerk.

Tom was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He took meticulous care of his lawn and was also a car enthusiast. Above all else, Tom enjoyed dancing, grilling, and spending time with his wife.

Surviving besides his spouse, Christina “Tina” Bacha, are his daughters, Jaclyn S. (Bruce) Griffin & Erica L. Bacha; his son, Sean T. Bacha; his stepchildren, David J. Frezzo, Dari M. (Thomas) Ierlan-Frezzo; his grandchildren, Brady & Marigold Griffin; and his siblings, John J., Jr. (Rosi) Bacha and Barbara J. (Mark) Leone. He is also survived by an extended family of brother and sister in-laws including Joanne (Bremner) Lenhard-Boye, Erin and John Bremner, Madolyn Bremner, Edward Bremner, and Rae Bremner.

Besides his parents, John, Sr. and Mary, Tom is predeceased by a sister in-law, Mary Filley.

Donations may be made in his name to Hospice of Jefferson County.

Donations may be made in his name to Hospice of Jefferson County.

