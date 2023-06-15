Thursday Night Special at the Clayton Opera House

First Up: June 15 Matt Nakoa
In concert, June 15 at Clayton Opera House
By Craig Thornton
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

The Clayton Opera House, partnering with 13 local area restaurants, is providing its Thursday concert goers a special dining benefit. Any ticket holder can receive a 10% discount on lunch or dinner at any participating restaurant on the day of the show for each of its upcoming Thursday night performances.

At the Clayton Opera House -7:30 pm

Thursday night shows:

June 15 – Matt Nakoa

June 22 – Mountain Heart

July 6 – Roomful of Blues

July 13 – Jake Shimabukuro

July 20 – Bachelors of Broadway

August 3 – Jim Messina

August 10 – Judy Collins

August 24 – Al Jardine

September 7 – Southerland

Clayton Opera house
Clayton Opera house(Clayton Opera House)

Concert goers must present their printed or electronic ticket for that night’s show to receive the discount on their food

(discount does not apply to alcoholic beverages)

*Discount ONLY applied on Thursday dates listed above

*Only one discount allowed per check (not stackable)

*Want your restaurant to participate?

Email: marketing@claytonoperahouse.com

