Thursday Night Special at the Clayton Opera House

The Clayton Opera House, partnering with 13 local area restaurants, is providing its Thursday concert goers a special dining benefit. Any ticket holder can receive a 10% discount on lunch or dinner at any participating restaurant on the day of the show for each of its upcoming Thursday night performances.

At the Clayton Opera House -7:30 pm

Thursday night shows:

June 15 – Matt Nakoa

June 22 – Mountain Heart

July 6 – Roomful of Blues

July 13 – Jake Shimabukuro

July 20 – Bachelors of Broadway

August 3 – Jim Messina

August 10 – Judy Collins

August 24 – Al Jardine

September 7 – Southerland

Concert goers must present their printed or electronic ticket for that night’s show to receive the discount on their food

(discount does not apply to alcoholic beverages)

*Discount ONLY applied on Thursday dates listed above

*Only one discount allowed per check (not stackable)

*Want your restaurant to participate?

Email: marketing@claytonoperahouse.com

