Thursday Night Special at the Clayton Opera House
First Up: June 15 Matt Nakoa
The Clayton Opera House, partnering with 13 local area restaurants, is providing its Thursday concert goers a special dining benefit. Any ticket holder can receive a 10% discount on lunch or dinner at any participating restaurant on the day of the show for each of its upcoming Thursday night performances.
At the Clayton Opera House -7:30 pm
Thursday night shows:
June 15 – Matt Nakoa
June 22 – Mountain Heart
July 6 – Roomful of Blues
July 13 – Jake Shimabukuro
July 20 – Bachelors of Broadway
August 3 – Jim Messina
August 10 – Judy Collins
August 24 – Al Jardine
September 7 – Southerland
Concert goers must present their printed or electronic ticket for that night’s show to receive the discount on their food
(discount does not apply to alcoholic beverages)
*Discount ONLY applied on Thursday dates listed above
*Only one discount allowed per check (not stackable)
*Want your restaurant to participate?
Email: marketing@claytonoperahouse.com
