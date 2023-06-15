What’s next for Alex Hammond and town of Waddington?

Town of Waddington
Town of Waddington(WWNY)
By Sean Brynda
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 5:01 PM EDT
WADDINGTON, New York (WWNY) - The town of Waddington will see a change at the top on June 30 as current town supervisor Alex Hammond resigns.

“I really felt like mostly not only the position but also the people and the taxpayers of Waddington deserve my full attention and if I can’t give them my full attention, then I should allow someone else to be able to do that,” said Hammond.

He has a new job with the New York National Guard as the state casualty affairs coordinator.

“I wanted to make sure that the people in my town and my community felt that they had someone protecting them and fighting for them in politics. But now I will be doing that for families of deceased service members. So it really comes around,” he said.

Hammond’s departure comes at a time when the town of Waddington is dealing with three separate state-sponsored construction projects meant to improve and revitalize the downtown area.

That includes new boat docks at Island View Park, a sewer improvement project taking place in the village, and the restoration of the Clark House.

Hammond says that he’s excited to see the town’s next chapter.

“I know it’s an end for me, but it’s a new beginning for me and a new beginning for Waddington and the good will continue on and I’m excited to see that because I don’t plan on moving any time soon. I’m going to keep my house on Main Street,” he said.

Hammond’s last day is June 30. The town board will appoint a successor until an election can be held.

