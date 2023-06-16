Alice M. Park, 67, of Rensselaer Falls

Alice M. Park, age 67, of Rensselaer Falls, NY, passed away on June 14, 2023, at Albany Medical Center after a brief illness. (Source: Funeral Home)

RENSSELAER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Alice M. Park, age 67, of Rensselaer Falls, NY, passed away on June 14, 2023, at Albany Medical Center after a brief illness. Burial will take place in West Hill Cemetery in Ithaca, NY, at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.

Alice was born on January 7, 1956, to George W. and Robert Van Dyke. Alice was married to George N. Park on April 25, 1981, in Ithaca, NY. He predeceased her on May 28, 1995. Alice resided with her fiancé, Robert Gagnon, Sr., for nineteen years in Rensselaer Falls, NY.

Alice is survived by her sons, Tim Park, Dave Park, Steve Park, and Shawn Park; daughters, Vicki Hillyard, Robin Post, Lori Park, and Teri Scarlatta and her husband, Charles; her fiancé, Robert Gagnon Sr. and his children; brothers, Al Van Dyke and his wife, Linda and George Van Dyke and his wife, Debbie; sisters, Virginia Wigfield, Joyce Turney, Rose Fowble, and Caroline; grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Alice enjoyed her cat, Little Bit, soap operas, wrestling, fishing, and watching old westerns with Robert. She also enjoyed cookouts with Mike and Cathy. She held Michael W. Jerome Jr. and Cathy Countryman close to her heart. She will be missed by all who knew her.

