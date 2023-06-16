Arthur J. “Joe” Spriggs, 61, of Ogdensburg

Mr. Spriggs passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 15, 2023. (Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Arthur J. “Joe” Spriggs, age 61, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at 5:00PM at Frary Funeral Home with Val Testani officiating. The family of Joe wishes to invite all family and friends to the Elks Lodge on Caroline Street for a reception after services. Visitation will be held from 12:00PM to 2:00PM and 3:00PM to 5:00PM on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Mr. Spriggs passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 15, 2023.

Joe is survived by his loving wife of over forty years, Gayle Spriggs of Ogdensburg, NY; two children, Joshua Spriggs and his wife, Melissa, of Buffalo, NY and Morgan Barr and her husband, Josh, of Ogdensburg, NY; four grandchildren, Ashlyn Spriggs, Sophie Barr, Owen Spriggs, and Drake Barr; his siblings, Judy Lesperance and Tim Spriggs, both of Ogdensburg, NY; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Joe is predeceased by his parents, Arthur, and Helene Spriggs; a brother, William “Bill” Spriggs; and a sister, Linda Robinson.

Joe was born on December 2, 1961, in Ogdensburg, NY, the son of the late Arthur James & Helene W. (LaLonde) Spriggs. He attended Plattsburgh Senior High School and graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1980. Joe married Gayle Kindle on August 29, 1982, in Plattsburgh, NY. Joe began his career as an Officer for the Ogdensburg City Police Department in 1988, until 2007. Mr. Spriggs then transferred to the NYS Unified Court System where he retired in 2017. Mr. Spriggs also worked part time for Blevins Bros.Joe was a longtime member of the Elks Lodge #772, where he served as Exalted Ruler on two separate occasions as well as District Deputy and State Vice President.

He enjoyed music and boating. Mr. Spriggs was an avid outdoorsman and loved spending time at the hunting camp in the Adirondacks. His greatest joy was spending time with grandchildren.

Donations may be made in Joe’s memory to Elks Lodge #772, 332 Caroline St, Ogdensburg, NY 13669.

