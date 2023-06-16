Barbara A. (Rivet) Grizzuto, 80, of Ogdensburg

Mrs. Grizzuto passed away at St. Joseph’s Home on Friday, June 16, 2023. (Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Barbara A. (Rivet) Grizzuto, age 80, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at 1:30PM at Notre Dame Church with Rev. Joseph Morgan officiating. Burial will be in Notre Dame Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11:00AM to 1:00PM on Thursday, June 22, 2023, prior to funeral services at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Mrs. Grizzuto passed away at St. Joseph’s Home on Friday, June 16, 2023.

Barbara is survived by her children, Christopher J. Grizzuto and his wife, Renee, of Ogdensburg, NY, Lori Foster and her husband, Gregory, of Ogdensburg, NY and Michael Grizzuto and his wife, Jeannie, of Ogdensburg, NY; grandchildren, Devin and Ashlyn Foster, Julie and Sarah Mitchell, Anthony and Joey Grizzuto, Gia and Keegan Clark and Keely Grizzuto; great grandchildren, Mila and Beau Ritchie, Alina Lawrence, Logan Clark and Luca Grizzuto; and nieces, nephews and cousins. Barbara is predeceased by her siblings, Edward Rivet, Dorothy Maneely, Viola Puccio, and Richard Rivet.

Barbara was born on October 6, 1942, in Ogdensburg, NY, the daughter of the late Edgar J. and May (Farley) Rivet. She graduated from St. Mary’s Academy. Barbara married Joseph G. Grizzuto on June 18, 1966, at Notre Dame Church with Rev. A.D. Charbonneau officiating. He predeceased her on October 14, 2019. Barbara worked at St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center as a housekeeper.

Barbara enjoyed dancing with her husband, socializing, and having a good time. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

Donations may be made in Barbara’s memory to St. Joseph’s Foundation, 950 Linden Street, Ogdensburg, NY 13669

