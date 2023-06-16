Busy summer in sports events at JCC

Busy summer in sports for JCC campus
By Mel Busler
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 6:59 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The campus of Jefferson Community College will be busy with a number of sporting events for the next couple of months.

SUNY Jefferson will be the spot this summer for high school hoops. It’s a good way for players to keep their game in shape.

It’s a Tuesday night at Jefferson Community College and the girls are taking center stage to work on their skills.

In that case, it was Lowville against Belleville Henderson.

From the number of teams involved, they know how important summer work is.

In the case of Jeff Wiley, he’s once again leading the Jefferson basketball program. It gives him a chance to see some future college talent.

This is one of many events at Jefferson this summer.

There’s a little something for the young athletes in your family at Jefferson.

