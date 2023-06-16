Carol K. Mangini, 99, of Watertown, passed away June 15, 2023, at Samaritan Summit Village surrounded by her family. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Carol K. Mangini, 99, of Watertown, passed away June 15, 2023, at Samaritan Summit Village surrounded by her family.

Carol was born June 5, 1924, in Watertown, daughter of Roy and Carrie (Sharlow) King. She attended Holy Family School and graduated from Watertown High School in 1941. After graduation, she was employed with Cullen, Norris, Reynolds and Tripp in Watertown. On June 5, 1943, she married Arthur A. Mangini at Holy Family Church with Rev. Russell O’Neil officiating. Mr. Mangini died on September 30, 2003.

Carol was a member of St. Anthony’s Church and was a member of the Altar Rosary Society. She was a former member of the Watertown Golf Cub and the City’s Golf League. Carol was a volunteer at Samaritan Medical Center’s Gift Shop for several years. Carol enjoyed her family, the time they spent together and the many celebrations they gathered for. She especially loved being outdoors, enjoying the sun and water.

Surviving are her son Harry (Margaret) Mangini, Fairport, NY, three daughters, Linda (Scott) Enter, Rochester, Deborah (Paul) Moran, Clayton, Susan Halloran, Rochester, eight grandchildren, eleven great grandchild, several nieces and nephews.

Three sisters Madelyn Bremner, Marie Gondek, Elenore D’Angelo, a son-in- law Sean Halloran, all died before her.

Calling hours will be Wednesday from 4-7pm at the D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. A funeral mass will be Thursday at 11 am at St. Anthony’s Church. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery.

Contributions may be made to St. Anthony’s Church, 850 Arsenal Street, Watertown, NY, 13601, Sisters of the Precious Blood, 400 Pratt Street, Watertown, NY 13601 or to St. Mary’s Church, 521 James Street, Clayton, NY 13624

