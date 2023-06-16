Catherine S. Edwards, 86, of Akwesasne

Catherine S. Edwards, 86, of State Route 37, passed away Wednesday morning, June 14, 2023 at Massena Hospital. (Source: Funeral Home)

AKWESASNE (WWNY) - Catherine S. Edwards, 86, of State Route 37, passed away Wednesday morning, June 14, 2023 at Massena Hospital.

Catherine was born July 17, 1936 in St. Regis, Quebec the daughter of the late Joseph Peter and Ann (Lazare) Lazore. She attended schools in Snye and was a residential school survivor. She completed her education at St. Andrew’s Catholic School in Ontario. In November 1956, she married Harold Wilbur Edwards at St. Regis Catholic Church with Rev. Michael Jacobs, officiating. He predeceased her on September 17, 2012.

Catherine was a homemaker who dedicated her life to raising her family. She was an active communicant of St. Regis Catholic Church and member of the St. Regis Mohawk Senior Citizens. She will fondly be remembered for her knitting as she made socks and hats for many members of her family, friends, and community members. Catherine enjoyed playing cards, radio bingo, and visits to the casino.

She is survived by her children, Elizabeth Edwards of Akwesasne, Allen Edwards of Akwesasne, Rodney Edwards of Chateaugay, Quebec, Roseanne Edwards of Saint Jean sur Richelieu, Quebec, and Charles Edwards of Akwesasne; 21 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, and 6 great great grandchildren; her sisters, Greta Barnes of Akwesasne, Dorothy Benedict of Cornwall, and Ida Lazore of Cornwall; her brother, Raymond Lazore of Cornwall Island; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was predeceased by two sons, Harold W. Edwards, Jr on May 1, 1990 and Mike “Kim Boy” Edwards on August 16, 2018; a grandson, Corey Tyler Edwards-Lazore on September 16, 2012; and her siblings George, Roger, Charles, and Edith Lazore.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where friends may call Monday 11-7:00 PM and Tuesday 11-1:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at 2:00 PM at St. Regis Catholic Church with Rev. Jerome Pastores, celebrating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Akwesasne.

In lieu of flowers those wishing may consider memorial contributions to be made in her memory to the St. Regis Mohawk Senior Citizens or the Hogansburg/Akwesasne Volunteer Fire Department.

