Community Food Drive coming up next Wednesday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Food insecurity remains a pressing issue, with an increasing number of families turning to food pantries for support.

The Community Food Drive is coming up to fill pantry shelves.

The United Way of Northern New York is teaming up with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County to collect non-perishable food items and hygiene products.

April Bennett, Nutrition Program Manager at CCE of Jefferson County, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Friday to talk about the food drive.

It will take place on Wednesday, June 21, at the Walmart parking lot on State Route 3 in Watertown.

From 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., people are invited to donate items that will benefit 14 food pantries in Jefferson County.

If you can’t make it to the Walmart parking lot, Girls Scouts from 182 local troops will be collecting donations door-to-door.

Some of the items needed include cereal and other breakfast items, juice boxes, canned fruits and vegetables, canned tuna, chicken, other canned meats, and spaghetti sauce.

