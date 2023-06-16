Early voting for primary begins Saturday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Early voting for the 2023 primary election begins on Saturday.

Jefferson County residents can vote early on the second floor of the County Office Building on Arsenal Street in Watertown.

Voters can cast ballots from Saturday through June 25.

If you have not registered to vote yet, but you want to vote in the primary, Saturday is your last day to get registered.

“We’ve said this a million times but your voice is your vote. We’re expecting a low turnout in a lot of these elections, and one vote will make a tremendous difference. So take the time to get to know the candidates, and cast your ballot,” said Jefferson County Board of Elections Republican Commissioner Jude Seymour.

In Lewis County, early voting will be held at the Board of Elections office in Lowville.

In St. Lawrence County, people can vote early at the Clarkson Building in Potsdam or the Dobisky Center in Ogdensburg.

Primary Day is June 27.

