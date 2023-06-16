Graveside Service: Erma I. Rabideau, 97, of Potsdam

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for Erma I. Rabideau, 97, a resident of the Stockholm-Knapp Station Road, Potsdam, will be held on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 1 p.m. in the Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, VA. Erma passed away peacefully on March 12, 2023 at her home surrounded by her family. Please visit www.buckfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence, share a memory and read Erma’s full obituary. The Buck Funeral Home in Norwood is serving the family of Erma I. Rabideau.

