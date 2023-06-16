History lesson: Freed slave sets a high ‘Barr’ for success

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - In the 1800s, Court Street in Watertown looked much different than what we see today. Namely, an area known as Barr Block.

This block used to bustle with business, the large building housing shops and apartments and owned by Henry Barr.

He was a freed slave who came from Kentucky and moved to Watertown in 1865. He was a talented barber who was said to have the finest barbershop in the city. He operated several, the most prominent of which was in the Woodruff Hotel during its prime.

Barr was known to many as “the professor,” because he taught other black residents the ways of barbering and business and funding several other black-owned shops.

As one of the most prominent men in the African American community, Barr established the Zion Church community in 1878 and built the church in 1909.

He was one of three founding trustees and today there is a section of the church named in his honor which displays information about the Underground Railroad, to which he was connected.

Barr lived to be 72 years old and to his last breath he was protecting his beloved Barr Block. He was trying to stop a drunken scoundrel from harassing a resident when the man struck Barr down, causing injuries which ended up killing Barr.

Without Barr leading the block, it eventually fell into disrepair, and by 1982 was turned over to the city. It was torn down in 1987.

However, Barr’s legacy remains. From a freed slave to one of Watertown’s most successful businessmen, Barr set the bar for the black community, proving that a man’s race and background shouldn’t deter him from leading a remarkable life.

