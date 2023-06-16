Jay A. Measheaw, 56, of Ogdensburg

Mr. Measheaw passed away on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Massena Hospital. (Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral Services for Jay A. Measheaw, age 56, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at 2:00PM at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery following funeral services. Visitation will be held from 12:00PM to 2:00PM at Frary Funeral Home prior to services. Mr. Measheaw passed away on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Massena Hospital.

Jay is survived by his children, Justin Measheaw of Rome, NY, and Brittany Measheaw of Norwood, NY; his mother, Linda Measheaw of Maplewood Nursing Home in Canton, NY; his brothers, Bernard Jr. and his companion, Kate West, of Lisbon, NY, and Chris Measheaw and his companion, Terrah Kelly, of Lisbon, NY; his sisters, Lynn Measheaw and her companion, George Brooks, of Richville, NY, Helen Middlemiss and her husband, Robert, of Ogdensburg, NY, and Mary Bevins of Ogdensburg, NY; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Jay is predeceased by his son, Montana Jay Measheaw; his father, Bernard Measheaw; and brothers, Gary Measheaw, Jeffrey Measheaw, and Adam Measheaw.

Jay was born on December 15, 1966, in Ogdensburg, NY, the son of the late Bernard Measheaw and Linda (Clark) Measheaw. He attended local schools. Jay was married to Kim Welch, which ended in divorce. Mr. Measheaw was employed by various contractors in the North Country area.

Jay enjoyed dancing and hanging with his friends.

