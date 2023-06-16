Lewis County sheriff candidates square off

Lewis County sheriff candidates square off
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 5:48 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - There was another round of meet-the-candidates in Lowville Thursday might, this time in the race for Lewis County sheriff.

Incumbent Mike Carpinelli and challenger Nichole Turck sat down in front of county residents to answer questions.

The topics included the need for road patrol during large public events, as well as state mandates.

The candidates also had the opportunity to make opening and closing statements.

One question was asked about the candidates’ management styles when working with county departments and the board of legislators.

“Yes, I do work for the legislators,” Carpinelli. “I have a budget I have to follow. I will try to work out problems that come up within the county. We’ll have a frank discussion. Not a baby one, not a feel-good, but an open discussion with respect to each other.”

“Have meetings with all other government departments,” Turck said, “local organizations. All these entities are set up for the good of the people of Lewis County. We have to be a part of these meetings.”

7 News anchor John Moore moderated the event. Both candidates are Republicans, which means the race will be decided in the primary on June 27.

