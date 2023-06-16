Mary Jane Derrigo, 89, of Watertown

Mary Jane Derrigo, 89, of 262 Bellew Avenue, Watertown, NY, passed away peacefully on June 15, 2023 at the Hospice of Jefferson County Residence at the Ellis Farm. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -Mary Jane Derrigo, 89, of 262 Bellew Avenue, Watertown, NY, passed away peacefully on June 15, 2023 at the Hospice of Jefferson County Residence at the Ellis Farm.

She was born on October 28, 1933 in Watertown, NY daughter of George Manigold and Theresa Bushnell. Mary Jane graduated from Watertown High School.

She married the love of her life, John J. Derrigo Jr. on November 14, 1954 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church. The couple was married for 64 years.

Mary Jane’s 62 year career in the fashion industry began in 1948 at McDonald’s Dress Shop on Court Street next to the Avon Theater. She also worked at Jones Sport Shop, Empsall’s, Jodi’s Gift Shop and Crafts, Chappell’s, JC Penney’s, and Michael’s. She is responsible for dressing countless women (and Men) throughout her career. She always said “Do what you love.” And, she did!

If you were to see Mary Jane and John ‘out and about”, they were always dressed to the nines in matching outfits. And, they loved dancing together. Their favorite song “Calendar Girl” got them on the dance floor faster than the Fire Department responds to a fire! In later years, the two of them would entertain the regulars at Joe’s Tavern on Coffeen Street. What a loss for Joe’s!

Among her survivors are her daughter, Theresa D. Delaney (Phil Bicklehaupt), Watertown, two sons and a daughter-in-law,

John J. Derrigo III, Syracuse, Stephen “Bubba” and Marie Derrigo, Alexandria Bay. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Lauren Marie (Mark) Perrino, Atlanta, Georgia, Joel (Julie) Derrigo, McKinney, TX, Tyler J. (Meghan) Delaney, Copenhagen, NY, Alexis J. Derrigo and her companion, Sean Catlin, Alexandria Bay, six great-grandchildren, Brantly Michael Derrigo, Mariano Joseph Perrino, Giorgio Peter Perrino, Luca Augustine Perrino, Dean Salvatore Derrigo, and Bristol Shea Delaney; a sister, Julie Kuzma, Phoenix, AZ; many nieces and nephews.

She is also survived by sisters-in-law Elaine (Bob) Manigold, Lucy (Phil) Priolo, and Laurita Felice and brothers-in-law Rocco (Jean) Derrigo, Mike (Nora) Derrigo, and Joe (Marcia) Derrigo.

Besides her parents, her beloved husband John J. Derrigo passed away March 21, 2019 and her son-in-law, Theodore E. “Ted” Delaney, Jr., passed March 22, 2018. Abrother Robert Manigold and a sister Sally Gibson predeceased her.

Mary Jane’s favorite pastime in her final years was decorating her house with Cardinals and pictures of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was granted one of her final wishes that all her grandchildren have a child before she passed. That wish was granted!

Mary Jane was a big fan of Syracuse University Basketball and Football. She also loved shopping, travel shows and getting her hair done weekly by her daughter who always made her look her best!

The family would like to thank her special friends Muriel Pierce and Shelly Guyette, and a very special thank you to Christine Derrigo for their friendship, care, and compassion.

Calling hours will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday, June 19th at Hart and Bruce Funeral Home, 117 N. Massey St., Watertown.

A Prayer Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 20th at the funeral home followed by an 11 a.m. Funeral Mass at St. Anthony’s Church with Rev. Donald Robinson and Rev. Mickey Demo cocelebrating.

Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery.

Donations in memory of Mary Jane may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St., Watertown NY 13601.

Online condolences may be left at www.hartandbrucefh.com

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.