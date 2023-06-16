Masks now optional at Samaritan Keep Home

Samaritan Keep Home
Samaritan Keep Home(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Samaritan Keep Home in Watertown is now a mask-optional facility for most staff, residents, and visitors.

Officials say the change was made the nursing home has no current COVID-positive cases at this time.

However, if there is a community or facility uptick in COVID-19, influenza, or other respiratory illnesses, the facility could return to wearing facemasks.

There are some exceptions to the change. Masks will be required if the following occur:

  • Local/county COVID-19 hospital admission levels are medium or high.
  • Staff who have respiratory symptoms or exposure will be required to wear masks until they are cleared by employee health caregivers.
  • If there is a respiratory outbreak in a particular unit, all residents, staff, and visitors will be required to wear a mask in that area.
  • Staff who do not have the flu vaccine will be required to wear a mask during flu season.
  • Staff who are caring for residents with respiratory symptoms will be required to wear the appropriate mask during the care of those residents.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No Dogs Left Behind sanctuary
County denies permit for dog sanctuary
There's been an influx of Amish settling into the north country over the past few years.
See more buggies lately? It’s not your imagination
Devine Mobley, Juan Benedict, and Drew Schroy
Separate investigations yield 3 drug arrests
Boats on Lake Ontario
Lake Ontario, St. Lawrence River water levels ‘almost perfect’, temps not so much
Brown lawn
Brown lawns: water them or not?

Latest News

File photo of the Watertown Juneteenth celebration
Watertown Juneteenth celebration coming up Saturday
Blast from the Past
Blast from the Past: Mountainfest 2003
Alex Morgia
Sackets Harbor mayor sues after after being dropped from ballot
Black Lake Boat Launch
Lawmakers push for improvements at public boat launch on Black Lake