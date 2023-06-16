Masks now optional at Samaritan Keep Home
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Samaritan Keep Home in Watertown is now a mask-optional facility for most staff, residents, and visitors.
Officials say the change was made the nursing home has no current COVID-positive cases at this time.
However, if there is a community or facility uptick in COVID-19, influenza, or other respiratory illnesses, the facility could return to wearing facemasks.
There are some exceptions to the change. Masks will be required if the following occur:
- Local/county COVID-19 hospital admission levels are medium or high.
- Staff who have respiratory symptoms or exposure will be required to wear masks until they are cleared by employee health caregivers.
- If there is a respiratory outbreak in a particular unit, all residents, staff, and visitors will be required to wear a mask in that area.
- Staff who do not have the flu vaccine will be required to wear a mask during flu season.
- Staff who are caring for residents with respiratory symptoms will be required to wear the appropriate mask during the care of those residents.
