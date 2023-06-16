Masks now optional at Samaritan Keep Home

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Samaritan Keep Home in Watertown is now a mask-optional facility for most staff, residents, and visitors.

Officials say the change was made the nursing home has no current COVID-positive cases at this time.

However, if there is a community or facility uptick in COVID-19, influenza, or other respiratory illnesses, the facility could return to wearing facemasks.

There are some exceptions to the change. Masks will be required if the following occur:

Local/county COVID-19 hospital admission levels are medium or high.

Staff who have respiratory symptoms or exposure will be required to wear masks until they are cleared by employee health caregivers.

If there is a respiratory outbreak in a particular unit, all residents, staff, and visitors will be required to wear a mask in that area.

Staff who do not have the flu vaccine will be required to wear a mask during flu season.

Staff who are caring for residents with respiratory symptoms will be required to wear the appropriate mask during the care of those residents.

