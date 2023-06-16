Mohawks express ‘profound relief’ over Supreme Court ruling

AKWESASNE (WWNY) - Mohawks at Akwesasne are applauding a U.S. Supreme Court ruling on Thursday that preserves the system that gives preference to Native American families in foster care and adoption proceedings of Native children.

The court left in place the 1978 Indian Child Welfare Act (ICWA), which was enacted to address concerns that Native children were being separated from their families and often placed in non-Native homes.

“It is with profound relief and validation to hear that the United States Supreme Court has upheld ICWA,” said Jade White, who is social services division director for the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe

“ICWA has been integral in supporting our commitment to our Mohawk children’s best interests and well-being and has guided our efforts over the last 45 years,” White said. “Knowing that we have the support of SCOTUS is momentous. Today serves to validate the work that has been done and leaves us inspired to do the work that is left to do.”

The SCOTUS ruling rejected a broad attack from some Republican-led states and white families who argued the ICWA is based on race.

Tribal leaders nationwide have backed the law as a means of preserving their families, traditions, and cultures and had warned that a broad ruling against the tribes could have undermined their ability to govern themselves.

Congress passed the law in response to the alarming rate at which Native American and Alaska Native children were taken from their homes by public and private agencies.

The St. Regis Mohawk Tribe says that during the past five years; the ICWA program has received 2,124 notifications from outside courts seeking to establish a child’s identity. As of September 30, 2022, the tribal program has attended 963 court proceedings and has succeeded in maintaining the tribal connection of 95 Native children through family reunification, custody, kinship guardianship, or adoption.

