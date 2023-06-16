Morning Checkup: Chronic Wound Care

Morning Checkup: Chronic Wound Care
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Conservatively, there are over 10 million chronic wounds in the U.S.

That’s according to Dr. James Stillerman. He’s medical director of Samaritan Medical Center’s Wound Care Center.

Watch the video for his interview during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.

He says a chronic wound is one that persists for more than four to six weeks.

You can find out more at samaritanhealth.com/wound-care. The Wound Care Center is located at 165 Coleman Avenue in Watertown.

