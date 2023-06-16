Rain for the afternoon

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The morning will be mainly dry with maybe a popup shower or two.

We’ll have a mix of clouds and sun to start, then on-and-off showers for the afternoon.

Highs will be in the upper 60s.

Rain will clear out overnight. Lows will be in the mid-50s.

There’s a 70% chance of rain on Saturday, but it won’t be a wash-out. Highs will be around 70.

Father’s Day is Sunday and there’s a 40% chance of rain. Highs will be around 70.

Monday is Juneteenth. Highs will be in the upper 70s under mostly sunny skies.

We’ll have sunshine Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Highs will be around 80 on all three days.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.