Sackets Harbor mayor sues after after being dropped from ballot

Alex Morgia
Alex Morgia(WWNY)
By Lexi Bruening
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - Sackets Harbor Mayor Alex Morgia wants another term in office, but his name was recently taken off the ballot after an error was found on his petitions.

“Unfortunately, there’s a small line at the very bottom of the witness statement where you have to put the number, and my witnesses didn’t see it, and I didn’t see the forms before they turned them in,” he said.

Morgia claims it’s an attempt by his opponent to hamstring his re-election campaign.

“I got a notification they were pulled and objected to by Shannon Burke who is on the Jefferson County Democrats; she chairs the Democrat caucus in town, and had campaigned with Mark Pacilio in the past. I really didn’t expect them to try and push me off the ballot,” he said.

Pacilio is running against Morgia as a Democrat.

Prior to the petitions being pulled, Morgia says with 44 signatures of the 32 needed, they had been accepted by the Jefferson County Board of Elections.

He filed a lawsuit against the Board of Elections and Burke to get his name back on the ballot.

The suit claims the objections were filed incorrectly.

There are two steps to filing objections. Morgia says the initial objection was filed against his mother, not him. His mother had circulated petitions.

The second step, specifications of objections, was filed against Morgia.

“Since they did not file the objections correctly, they should be invalidated and I should be put back on the ballot,” he said.

Board of Elections officials say they cannot comment on pending litigation, but according to board meeting minutes, both commissioners voted to invalidate the signatures.

Morgia’s opponent, Mark Pacilio, says he has no comment because he is not involved and is focused on his run for mayor.

Burke declined to comment.

Morgia says if the lawsuit is unsuccessful and he is unable to get his name back on the ballot, he’ll run as a write-in candidate.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No Dogs Left Behind sanctuary
County denies permit for dog sanctuary
There's been an influx of Amish settling into the north country over the past few years.
See more buggies lately? It’s not your imagination
Devine Mobley, Juan Benedict, and Drew Schroy
Separate investigations yield 3 drug arrests
Boats on Lake Ontario
Lake Ontario, St. Lawrence River water levels ‘almost perfect’, temps not so much
Brown lawn
Brown lawns: water them or not?

Latest News

File photo of the Watertown Juneteenth celebration
Watertown Juneteenth celebration coming up Saturday
Blast from the Past
Blast from the Past: Mountainfest 2003
Samaritan Keep Home
Masks now optional at Samaritan Keep Home
Black Lake Boat Launch
Lawmakers push for improvements at public boat launch on Black Lake