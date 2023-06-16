Schumer, Gillibrand announce $$$ for broadband in north country

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Getting on the internet is about to get easier for people across the north country.

U.S. Senators Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand announced Friday a nearly $15 million grant to “significantly improve broadband access.”

The money will cover 340 miles in 12 northern New York counties: Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence, Franklin, Hamilton, Essex, Herkimer, Oswego, Oneida, Onondaga, Fulton, and Montgomery.

Specifically, the grant is expected to help expand access to an estimated nearly 2,500 unserved residences and 280+ community institutions, such as fire stations, libraries, and health care providers across Upstate NY.

“Long before the pandemic, rural and urban communities across Upstate NY, and especially in the North Country, have struggled with access to reliable and affordable high-speed internet. When I led the Bipartisan Infrastructure & Jobs Law to passage, I said it would be game changing for places like the North Country and now I am proud to deliver this major $14+ million investment to expand high-speed internet access for thousands of households, businesses and vital community anchors,” said Schumer, who represents New York in the U.S. Senate and is the Senate Majority Leader.

“Limited access to reliable high-speed internet makes it harder for kids to do their homework, for seniors to access telehealth appointments, and for workers to take advantage of remote employment opportunities,” Gillibrand said. “High-quality internet is no longer a luxury — it is a necessity for everyday life.”

The grant goes to the Development Authority of the North Country (DANC).

“The 344 miles of new middle mile fiber optic cable will enable broadband service to approximately 2,500 unserved residences and 287 community anchor institutions,” DANC executive director Carl Farone Jr. said.

DANC and National Grid will team up to build new fiber optic infrastructure, enabling internet service providers to connect unserved and underserved Upstate New York communities with access to high-speed internet.

