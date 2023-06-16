Schumer, Gillibrand announce $$$ for broadband in north country

Broadband internet
Broadband internet(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Getting on the internet is about to get easier for people across the north country.

U.S. Senators Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand announced Friday a nearly $15 million grant to “significantly improve broadband access.”

The money will cover 340 miles in 12 northern New York counties: Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence, Franklin, Hamilton, Essex, Herkimer, Oswego, Oneida, Onondaga, Fulton, and Montgomery.

Specifically, the grant is expected to help expand access to an estimated nearly 2,500 unserved residences and 280+ community institutions, such as fire stations, libraries, and health care providers across Upstate NY.

“Long before the pandemic, rural and urban communities across Upstate NY, and especially in the North Country, have struggled with access to reliable and affordable high-speed internet. When I led the Bipartisan Infrastructure & Jobs Law to passage, I said it would be game changing for places like the North Country and now I am proud to deliver this major $14+ million investment to expand high-speed internet access for thousands of households, businesses and vital community anchors,” said Schumer, who represents New York in the U.S. Senate and is the Senate Majority Leader.

“Limited access to reliable high-speed internet makes it harder for kids to do their homework, for seniors to access telehealth appointments, and for workers to take advantage of remote employment opportunities,” Gillibrand said. “High-quality internet is no longer a luxury — it is a necessity for everyday life.”

The grant goes to the Development Authority of the North Country (DANC).

“The 344 miles of new middle mile fiber optic cable will enable broadband service to approximately 2,500 unserved residences and 287 community anchor institutions,” DANC executive director Carl Farone Jr. said.

DANC and National Grid will team up to build new fiber optic infrastructure, enabling internet service providers to connect unserved and underserved Upstate New York communities with access to high-speed internet.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There's been an influx of Amish settling into the north country over the past few years.
See more buggies lately? It’s not your imagination
No Dogs Left Behind sanctuary
County denies permit for dog sanctuary
Brown lawn
Brown lawns: water them or not?
Boats on Lake Ontario
Lake Ontario, St. Lawrence River water levels ‘almost perfect’, temps not so much
Drug overdoses
Fentanyl, xylazine named ‘twin threats’ to Jefferson County residents

Latest News

Morning Checkup: Chronic Wound Care
Morning Checkup: Chronic Wound Care
Ask the Pharmacist - Sleep Apnea
Akwesasne sign
Mohawks express ‘profound relief’ over Supreme Court ruling
WWNY TV Dinner 11-15-19
TV Dinner: Perfect for Father’s Day