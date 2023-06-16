Separate investigations yield 3 drug arrests

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Two separate traffic stops on Tuesday netted law enforcement three arrests, along with thousands of doses of fentanyl and other drugs.

Members of the Metro-Jefferson Drug Task Force say the traffic stops were the result of multi-agency drug investigations.

In one of them, a vehicle driven by 21-year-old Devine Mobley of Syracuse was stopped at the Ramada Inn in Watertown.

Seized were 1,352 glassine envelopes of fentanyl, 10 hydrocodone pills, and $220 in cash.

Mobley was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

In the other traffic stop, this one in the 200 block of North Rutland Street in Watertown, police seized 951 glassine envelopes of fentanyl, about 200 grams of meth, approximately 16 grams of cocaine, a quantity of suboxone, a small of amount of suspected psychedelic mushrooms, and $1,217 in cash.

Juan Benedict, 36, and Drew Schroy, 27, both of Watertown, were each charged with one count second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

All three suspects were held pending their arraignments.

The drug task force was assisted by the state police Counter Terrorism Intelligence Unit, Violent Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team, and Community Stabilization Unit, along with a state police K-9 unit and uniformed troopers.

