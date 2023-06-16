TV Dinner: Perfect for Father’s Day

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s Father’s Day this weekend, so get the kids involved in helping prepare a special feast.

Chef Chris Manning says to start with a cocktail. Texas Ranch Water is one of the chef’s new favorites.

He also prepares pickled onions, which are a nice complement to anything grilled.

The chef wraps up with a spice rub that’s perfect for burgers, steaks, and chops. He hasn’t tried it with chicken yet, but he says that’s likely to be a winner, too.

Texas Ranch Water

- 3 ounces (2 shots) tequila

- 1½ ounces (1 shot) fresh lime juice

- Topo Chico (Mexican mineral water)

- Lime wedge for garnish

Mix tequila and lime juice together. Top with Topo Chico (club soda will work) and add a lime wedge to the rim of the glass.

The chef adds a couple slices of fresh jalapeño pepper for extra flavor.

Pickled Onions

- ½ cup cider vinegar

- 2 teaspoons brown sugar

- 1 teaspoon salt

- 1 teaspoon black pepper

- ½ teaspoon chili flakes

- 2 medium onions, halved and sliced this.

Add all ingredients except the onions to a microwave-safe bowl. Stir to blend and microwave for one minute.

Add onions and microwave for another minute. Allow to cool. Refrigerate for 48 hours.

Texas Burger & Steak Rub

- 2 tablespoons paprika

- 2 tablespoons brown sugar

- 1 tablespoon granulated garlic

- 1 tablespoon granulate onion

- 2 teaspoons salt

- 2 teaspoons ground black pepper

- 2 teaspoons ground cumin

- 1 teaspoon ground cayenne pepper

Blend all ingredients together. Use to season burgers, steaks, and pork chops.

