TV Dinner: Perfect for Father’s Day

TV Dinner: Perfect for Father's Day
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 7:58 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s Father’s Day this weekend, so get the kids involved in helping prepare a special feast.

Chef Chris Manning says to start with a cocktail. Texas Ranch Water is one of the chef’s new favorites.

He also prepares pickled onions, which are a nice complement to anything grilled.

The chef wraps up with a spice rub that’s perfect for burgers, steaks, and chops. He hasn’t tried it with chicken yet, but he says that’s likely to be a winner, too.

Texas Ranch Water

- 3 ounces (2 shots) tequila

- 1½ ounces (1 shot) fresh lime juice

- Topo Chico (Mexican mineral water)

- Lime wedge for garnish

Mix tequila and lime juice together. Top with Topo Chico (club soda will work) and add a lime wedge to the rim of the glass.

The chef adds a couple slices of fresh jalapeño pepper for extra flavor.

Pickled Onions

- ½ cup cider vinegar

- 2 teaspoons brown sugar

- 1 teaspoon salt

- 1 teaspoon black pepper

- ½ teaspoon chili flakes

- 2 medium onions, halved and sliced this.

Add all ingredients except the onions to a microwave-safe bowl. Stir to blend and microwave for one minute.

Add onions and microwave for another minute. Allow to cool. Refrigerate for 48 hours.

Texas Burger & Steak Rub

- 2 tablespoons paprika

- 2 tablespoons brown sugar

- 1 tablespoon granulated garlic

- 1 tablespoon granulate onion

- 2 teaspoons salt

- 2 teaspoons ground black pepper

- 2 teaspoons ground cumin

- 1 teaspoon ground cayenne pepper

Blend all ingredients together. Use to season burgers, steaks, and pork chops.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There's been an influx of Amish settling into the north country over the past few years.
See more buggies lately? It’s not your imagination
No Dogs Left Behind sanctuary
County denies permit for dog sanctuary
Brown lawn
Brown lawns: water them or not?
Boats on Lake Ontario
Lake Ontario, St. Lawrence River water levels ‘almost perfect’, temps not so much
Drug overdoses
Fentanyl, xylazine named ‘twin threats’ to Jefferson County residents

Latest News

Henry Barr was a freed slave who made a name for himself as a businessman after moving to...
History lesson: Freed slave sets a high ‘Barr’ for success
TV Dinner: Perfect for Father's Day
A red wing blackbird harassing a fish-carrying osprey in this photo sent in by Jenn Sigmon.
Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: Lots of critters!
There's been an influx of Amish settling into the north country over the past few years.
See more buggies lately? It’s not your imagination