Young bald eagle successfully released back into wild after being hit by car

A juvenile bald eagle that was hit by a car in Kansas has been successfully released back into the wild after its recovery. (Source: WIBW)
By Sarah Motter and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW/Gray News) – A juvenile bald eagle that was hit by a car in Kansas has been successfully released back into the wild after its recovery.

Officials with Operation Wildlife said the bird was released Tuesday.

The bald eagle was found injured in Douglas County in early May and was brought to Operation Wildlife for treatment.

Wildlife rescuers noted that when the eagle arrived in their care, it could not use its right leg. Staff suspected from the injuries that the bird was hit by a car.

Fortunately, handlers did not find any broken bones, but the bird had muscle and soft tissue damage.

Rescuers prescribed the animal an anti-inflammatory medication and cage rest. Once that was complete, the bird was moved to a flight pen to see how much leg strength it regained. It passed the test with flying colors.

The bird was released back into the wild Tuesday.

Officials said the juvenile bald eagle still has dark feathers instead of the trademark white head because bald eagles do not gain their distinctive white feathers until around 5 years old.

Copyright 2023 WIBW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No Dogs Left Behind sanctuary
County denies permit for dog sanctuary
There's been an influx of Amish settling into the north country over the past few years.
See more buggies lately? It’s not your imagination
Boats on Lake Ontario
Lake Ontario, St. Lawrence River water levels ‘almost perfect’, temps not so much
Brown lawn
Brown lawns: water them or not?
Drug overdoses
Fentanyl, xylazine named ‘twin threats’ to Jefferson County residents

Latest News

The haunted house, based on the hit video-game-turned-HBO-series “The Last of Us,” will be...
‘The Last of Us’ haunted house is coming to Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights
FILE - Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human...
Dr. Mandy Cohen will be new CDC director, White House announces
Saquoia Samuels
4-year-old’s remains found in garbage bin, affidavit says; mother, boyfriend charged
FILE - Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant warms up before an NBA basketball game against the...
NBA suspends Ja Morant 25 games for latest social media incident involving a gun
In this courtroom sketch, shooting survivor Andrea Wedner, right, testifies, Wednesday, June...
Truck driver guilty of killing 11 at Pittsburgh synagogue in deadliest attack on Jews in US history