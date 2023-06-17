2 car crash outside of Fort Drum sends one to the hospital

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A two car crash near Fort Drum sent one woman to the hospital Saturday morning.

According to a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy on scene, a woman operating a silver sedan ran a red light at the intersection of State Route 342 and State Route 238, striking a black mini-van that was attempting to turn.

The woman driving the sedan had to be rescued from the vehicle using the jaws of life. She was taken to Samaritan Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The male driving the mini van received medical treatment on scene for some small lacerations and was released.

Both vehicles had to be towed away from the scene. That intersection has since been reopened.

