2 car crash outside of Fort Drum sends one to the hospital

A two car crash near Fort Drum sent one woman to the hospital Saturday morning.
A two car crash near Fort Drum sent one woman to the hospital Saturday morning.(wwny)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A two car crash near Fort Drum sent one woman to the hospital Saturday morning.

According to a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy on scene, a woman operating a silver sedan ran a red light at the intersection of State Route 342 and State Route 238, striking a black mini-van that was attempting to turn.

The woman driving the sedan had to be rescued from the vehicle using the jaws of life. She was taken to Samaritan Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The male driving the mini van received medical treatment on scene for some small lacerations and was released.

Both vehicles had to be towed away from the scene. That intersection has since been reopened.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Devine Mobley, Juan Benedict, and Drew Schroy
Separate investigations yield 3 drug arrests
No Dogs Left Behind sanctuary
County denies permit for dog sanctuary
Alex Morgia
Sackets Harbor mayor sues after after being dropped from ballot
Property owners in Watertown had a chance to speak their mind to Watertown City Council about...
Watertown landlords speak their piece to council, law enforcement about issues they face with tenants
Lewis County Sheriff Mike Carpinelli and challenger Nichole Turck answered questions from...
Lewis County sheriff candidates square off

Latest News

Saturday, people spent the afternoon at Jefferson Community College at Watertown’s Juneteenth...
People get a head start on Juneteenth celebrations at JCC
Primary election voting continues until 9 p.m. Tuesday.
Primary election early voting has begun, officials say it’s important as every vote can make a difference
The City of Watertown kicked off its Pride festivities with a flag raising Saturday.
Watertown Pride events kick off with flag raising at City Hall
WWNY
A taste of Kentucky in Watertown