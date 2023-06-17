Friday Sports: Watertown Rapids optimistic about the season ahead

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Rapids are home both Saturday and Sunday at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds. We check in on the local Collegiate League Baseball Team.

The Rapids entered action Friday with a 3-7 record, losers of three straight and in last place in the PGCLB East Division.

Despite the record, Rapids Manager Mike Kogut says he’s pleased with the effort of his club through the first 10 games of the season.

“Yeah, you know we got the first week of the season in the books now,” said Kogut. “The guys are getting a little comfortable here in Watertown, getting to know each other. We had some successes on the ballfield and we also had some rough games, definitely some defensive issues, and we’re here trying to work on it.”

As Kogut said, the Rapids have struggled in the field so far in 2023, committing 18 errors in the first 10 games. With the team having 4 straight days off due to the weather, Kogut says he hopes the extended break will help his club get back on track.

“It’s tough to win, especially in a good league like this, if you’re giving teams 4 or 5 outs an inning. The weather has kind of given us some time off to rest up, get healthy, and we’re gonna get some work in today on some ground balls and fly balls. Just keep having the guys get comfortable and work hard,” said Kogut.

With the rainouts, the Rapids now have doubleheaders building up on their schedule which is beginning to play havoc with the Watertown pitching rotation.

”It just, it puts stress on your pitching. They get some rest now, but on the back end we’re definitely going to be looking for guys to kind of extend out a little bit and get us through these doubleheader weeks,” said Kogut.

With all the ups and downs the first 10 games of the season, Kogut says the one thing that has impressed him most with his team is the way they bounce back from adversity and come ready to play each and every day.

“Just their attitudes and their work ethics. Guys are here working night in and night out. We had some guys drive down to Lowville and use the indoor facility at Double Play [Sports] yesterday during the rain. Any time we have something going on they’re here early, fresh and ready to work,’ said Kogut.

The Rapids are back home Saturday hosting the Amsterdam Mohawks, with the first pitch set for 6 p.m. at Toyota Field.

