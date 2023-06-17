Heidi Lynn Hirschey, formerly of Lowville

Heidi Lynn Hirschey of Bronx, New York, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, June 11, 2023. (Source: Funeral Home)

BRONX, New York (WWNY) - Heidi Lynn Hirschey of Bronx, New York, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, June 11, 2023.

Heidi was born in Lowville on August 18, 1967, the daughter of the late John C. and Molly A. (Grandjean) Hirschey. She attended Lowville Academy, graduating in 1984. Heidi graduated summa cum laude from Marymount University receiving her BA in accounting. Heidi resided in the northern Virginia area for 25 years after college, and the next 12 years in the Bronx and New Jersey area.

Heidi worked for Leidos of Reston, VA since 2007. She was a Senior Systems Analyst and used her love of accounting along with her strong knowledge, dedication, attention to detail and problem-solving skills to play a substantial role in the success of over 30 Enterprise Resource Planning implementations as well as countless technical enhancements, and process improvements. She was recognized and appreciated by her work team for her strong work ethic, insistence on perfection and dedication.

Heidi is survived by her brother, Erik S. and his wife Pamela J. Hirschey of Glenfield; her aunts Lu Wenda (Wendy) H. Mohrman; Sara A. (Scott) King; Martha H. Ciulla, Gayle L. Hirschey; Rebecca J. Hirschey, Kristina M. Panowicz (Byron), and Laura H. (Samuel) Villanti, Beth Smith, Rosie (Michael) Souva; and Diane (Robert) Purvines; her uncles Ronald L. Hirschey; Michael L. (Judy); Martin A. (Linda) Hirschey; Randall L. (Shirley) Hirschey; Loren D. Hirschey; Norman J. (Vikki) Hirschey; Daniel L. Hirschey, Reginald (Kathy) Grandjean; and Richard Campbell.

She’s predeceased by her parents, John and Molly Hirschey, her maternal grandparents, Lester and Shirley Grandjean, her paternal grandparents, Leland & Bernice Hirschey. Also, several aunts and uncles; Diane Hirschey, Timothy Panowicz, Cynthia Campbell, Rita & her husband Harry Ortlieb, and Bruce E. Hirschey.

She is survived by 53 first cousins, and over 55 children of her first cousins. She was a bright light in their lives and they in hers. She was the light that lit up every room. She was one to always attend every family gathering possible and would travel great distances to take part to honor others. The ability to connect and be a caring part of the lives of so many family members was a special trait of Heidi’s.

Heidi was a loyal friend to many. She was so loved by her friends from near and far and especially her dear friends on Cape Cod. She held a special place in her heart for her long time friends - Randy Bush, Denny Hughes, Kathie Egloff, and Ellie Mockbee, several of them since childhood from her hometown.

Whether family or friends, she had the ability to connect at a real level with so many - true in character and true in her word. She was loyal, cared deeply, helped anyone in need, always had an ear to lend, always had the perfect advice without judgment, always a laugh to share and was always up for an adventure.

What is clear from all friends and family shared over and over is “We all love Heidi.”

Heidi was generous with her friends, family and community. She was fond of the North Country Pet Adoption Services and a very active supporter of Oswegatchie FFA Camp. She chose to generously support Oswegatchie FFA Camp to continue the service and support that her father, John, and her uncle, Bruce, had started many years ago.

For more details on Heidi’s supportive role of Oswegatchie FFA Camp, please visit, http://www.nyffafoundation.org/memorial-gifts.html

Memorial donations can be made in the memory of Heidi to: New York FFA Leadership Training Foundation, Inc. to be used to continue the support that she has provided to the organization over the years. Donations can be sent to: 9340 Long Pond Rd. Croghan NY, 13327 or can be given on-line.

Per her request, there are no calling hours or service. Burial will be at a later date. On line condolences of sympathy may be made to: www.sundquistfh.com

Please share a smile today with someone you don’t know, as Heidi was one to always offer a smile to all.

