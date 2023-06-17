People get a head start on Juneteenth celebrations at JCC

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - On Monday the country will celebrate Juneteenth, the federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States. Saturday, people spent the afternoon at Jefferson Community College at Watertown’s Juneteenth celebration.

You could find music, crafts, and plenty of:

“Soul Food. We got pulled pork, homemade meatballs, rice, macaroni and cheese. You name it, we got it,” said event caterer Kela Forbes-Wylie.

Dozens came together at Jefferson Community College to celebrate Juneteenth. It first became a federal holiday in 2021, but has been celebrated in the US for more than a century.

This year was the first time the City of Watertown’s celebration made it’s way to JCC. Guest speaker James Small, an African history professor tells us “It’s wonderful. It’s an extraordinary event. It’s the best band I’ve heard in years. The music is right on time.”

The soulful serenade came from the Syracuse-based Trumptight315. The group’s front man was more than happy to share what the holiday means to him.

“Juneteenth means to me freedom, or the process of freedom. Getting towards what we need, what we want. It’s Juneteenth,” said Eric Love Jones, front man of Trumptight315.

Also on display, crafts from vendors and an art gallery featuring pieces celebrating African history. It was curated by Art315′s Dana Gillan.

“This is the North Country. This is the artists that just answered the call,” said Dana Gillan, Gallery Coordinator for the North Country Arts Council.

Amid all of the celebration, Professor Small reminded folks not to forget what Juneteenth is really about.

“It’s an opportunity for all of America to say ‘lets try again to make this thing work that we call a democracy’,” said Small.

Celebrations will resume on Monday with a raising of the Pan-African flag at the Dulles State Office Building.

