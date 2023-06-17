Primary election early voting has begun, officials say it’s important as every vote can make a difference

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Primary Election season began across the North Country Saturday.

Jefferson County residents can take part in early voting on the 2nd floor of the Jefferson County Office Building through June 25th.

There are plenty of local elections to vote for this cycle, including Watertown City Council and other town and village races.

Election officials say voter turnout is expected to be lower this year since it is a non-presidential election, meaning that one or two votes could make the difference.

“This votes counts in the same exact way as an absentee vote or a vote on Election Day would count. It is reported at the same exact time. In fact, it is reported at 9 o’clock when the polls close. So your vote is kind of the first wave of results if you come early vote, and it’s wonderful,” said Jefferson County Elections Commissioner Jude Seymour.

Early voting in Lewis and St. Lawrence Counties also began Saturday.

In Jefferson County, early voting will be held on the following dates and times:

Saturday, June 17: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, June 18: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, June 19: Noon to 8 p.m.

Tuesday, June 20: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday, June 21: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, June 22: Noon to 8 p.m.

Friday, June 23: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, June 24: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, June 25: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In Lewis County, early voting will held at the County Board of Elections Building, 7550 S. State Street, Lowville at the following dates and times:

Saturday, June 17: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, June 18: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, June 19: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, June 20: Noon to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, June 21: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, June 22: Noon to 8 p.m.

Friday, June 23: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, June 24: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, June 25: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In St. Lawrence County, early voting will be held at the Clarkson Building located at 42 Maple St., Potsdam and the Dobisky Center at 100 Riverside Ave., Ogdensburg. Their voting dates and hours are:

Saturday, June 17: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, June 18: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, June 19: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, June 20: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, June 21: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, June 22: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday, June 23: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, June 24: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, June 25: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

