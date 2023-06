WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -Low pressure will keep the area unsettled the next couple days. Expect some showers this evening with lows in the 50′s.

Saturday will be cloudy with some showers and smoke. Highs will be near 70.

There is the risk of a shower on Sunday. Highs will be in the 70′s.

Monday is looking sunny and warm.

