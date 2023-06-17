A taste of Kentucky in Watertown

By Garrett Domblewski
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 12:02 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The owner of Arsenal Wine & Liquor in Watertown created her own blend of bourbon using a barrel from popular Kentucky Distillery Maker’s Mark.

The store held a tasting of its Private Select bourbon Friday.

Mary Miles took a trip to Kentucky in January to work with the distillery, hand-selecting the flavor profiles she wanted to include.

The program will also help keep the shelves stocked in the Watertown store.

“Bourbon is booming. It’s becoming very hard to get allocated bourbon. I wanted to be the bourbon destination for our area. Being able to get barrel programs allows us to get allocated items,” said Miles.

If you’re wondering what the bourbon tastes like, Miles says it has notes of vanilla and caramel and gives a “Kentucky Hug,” meaning it has some heat to it and it finishes smooth.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Devine Mobley, Juan Benedict, and Drew Schroy
Separate investigations yield 3 drug arrests
No Dogs Left Behind sanctuary
County denies permit for dog sanctuary
Lewis County Sheriff Mike Carpinelli and challenger Nichole Turck answered questions from...
Lewis County sheriff candidates square off
Alex Morgia
Sackets Harbor mayor sues after after being dropped from ballot
Boats on Lake Ontario
Lake Ontario, St. Lawrence River water levels ‘almost perfect’, temps not so much

Latest News

WWNY
WWNY A taste of Kentucky in Watertown
WWNY Blast from the Past: Mountainfest 2003
WWNY Lawmakers push for improvements at public boat launch on Black Lake
WWNY Watertown Juneteenth celebration coming up Saturday