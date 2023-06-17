A taste of Kentucky in Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The owner of Arsenal Wine & Liquor in Watertown created her own blend of bourbon using a barrel from popular Kentucky Distillery Maker’s Mark.

The store held a tasting of its Private Select bourbon Friday.

Mary Miles took a trip to Kentucky in January to work with the distillery, hand-selecting the flavor profiles she wanted to include.

The program will also help keep the shelves stocked in the Watertown store.

“Bourbon is booming. It’s becoming very hard to get allocated bourbon. I wanted to be the bourbon destination for our area. Being able to get barrel programs allows us to get allocated items,” said Miles.

If you’re wondering what the bourbon tastes like, Miles says it has notes of vanilla and caramel and gives a “Kentucky Hug,” meaning it has some heat to it and it finishes smooth.

