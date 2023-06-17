Watertown landlords speak their piece to council, law enforcement about issues they face with tenants

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Property owners in Watertown had a chance to speak their mind to Watertown City Council about the issues they face as landlords Friday in a “landlord listening session”.

Property damage, drug use, and dealing with squatters were some of the topics brought up Friday by those in attendance.

Council members listened as several property owners detailed personal experiences they encountered. The session was scheduled after several landlords have attended Watertown City Council meetings seeking assistance over the months.

“I’m thinking to myself this is gone beyond, this is insane. That I have to feel that I have to essentially go break the law to get somebody out. Who’s not just destroying a property, but is unsafe for other tenants,” said Steven Byers, Owner of Forte Management Group.

“When dealing with local law enforcement, I would get a different answer depending on who shows up. It’s totally subjective,” said property owner Donald Mott.

Along with council members and property owners, members of both law enforcement, and local lawmakers were encouraged to attend the hour and a half event.

