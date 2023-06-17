Watertown Pride events kick off with flag raising at City Hall

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The City of Watertown kicked off its Pride festivities with a flag raising Saturday.

Dozens decked out in their most stylish rainbow attire made their way to City Hall where they were treated to donuts, and free pride-themed goodies.

Speeches were delivered by event coordinator Cari Grace-Knight, ACR Health LBGTQ Program Coordinator Hillary Avaloney, and finally Mayor Jeff Smith, who proceeded to raise the flag.

“Now, therefore I Jeffery M. Smith, Mayor of the City of Watertown hereby proclaim June, 17th 2023 LGBQIA+ Pride Day,” said Mayor Smith.

Afterwards, festivities moved to Thompson Park for “Out in the Park” where attendees were able to enjoy vendors, food trucks, and a color run.

“They are our moms, our dads, our sons, and daughters. We want to show Watertown is a place where it is safe to live and to love. We’re very proud to be doing this and showing this community that everyone is welcome,” said Grace-Knight.

The day’s festivities will conclude with a fireworks show at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds around 10:15 p.m.

