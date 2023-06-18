8 wounded in shooting at Southern California home

A shooting at a Southern California home left eight people wounded, authorities said Saturday.
A shooting at a Southern California home left eight people wounded, authorities said Saturday.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 9:53 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — A shooting at a Southern California home left eight people wounded, authorities said Saturday.

KABC-TV reported authorities were dispatched shortly after midnight after the shooting occurred at a pool party in the city of Carson, south of Los Angeles.

Victims were taken to hospitals, and two were listed in critical condition, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

The victims range in age from 16 to 24, the statement said. Five were found at the home with injuries to the head, back and upper and lower body areas, the statement said.

Authorities said they received a call two minutes later after a vehicle crashed into a wall nearby. They found a 16-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound, the statement said.

More than a dozen detectives are investigating, authorities said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Devine Mobley, Juan Benedict, and Drew Schroy
Separate investigations yield 3 drug arrests
No Dogs Left Behind sanctuary
County denies permit for dog sanctuary
Alex Morgia
Sackets Harbor mayor sues after after being dropped from ballot
Property owners in Watertown had a chance to speak their mind to Watertown City Council about...
Watertown landlords speak their piece to council, law enforcement about issues they face with tenants
Lewis County Sheriff Mike Carpinelli and challenger Nichole Turck answered questions from...
Lewis County sheriff candidates square off

Latest News

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins watches from the bench during the first half of an NCAA...
West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins resigns hours after drunken driving arrest
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken waves before boarding a plane for his travel to China,...
Blinken arrives in Beijing on high-stakes mission to cool soaring US-China tensions
FILE - A man walks past a Microsoft sign set up for the Microsoft BUILD conference, April 28,...
Microsoft says early June disruptions to Outlook, cloud platform, were cyberattacks
2 car crash outside of Fort Drum sends one to the hospital