Celebrating a century of life in Clayton Sunday

A Jefferson County woman celebrated a milestone birthday surrounded by family and friends this...
A Jefferson County woman celebrated a milestone birthday surrounded by family and friends this Father's Day.
By Brendan Straub
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Jefferson County woman celebrated a milestone birthday surrounded by family and friends this Father’s Day.

Dorothy Gray, known to many as “Dot”, turned 100 on June 10th! Her family came together on Sunday to throw her a birthday celebration at O’Brien’s Restaurant and Bar in Clayton.

Dot and her husband opened and ran Gray’s Wholesale in Clayton for more than 35 years and the business is still in the family today.

She has 11 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren, and she told us what helped her make it to this century milestone.

“The lord, the lord has done it. And also, I have good care takers. I have a lot of grit and a little sense of humor,” said Dot.

From all of us here at 7 News, we wish you a happy 100th birthday, Dot!

