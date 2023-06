CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - A celebration of the life of Audrey S. Dorr will take place on Saturday, June 24, from 2 - 5 PM at the Clayton Fire Department.

Mrs. Dorr, 89, a native of Clayton died February 11, 2023. Arrangements are with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton.

